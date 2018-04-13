Illinois teachers living in poverty

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The minimum wage for Illinois teachers is the same as it was in 1980. $9,000 a year.

State Senator Andy Manar, (D) Bunker Hill, is attempting to rectify the situation with a bill boosting the wage up to $40,000 a year. It would help retain and attract new teachers to Illinois. Right now, many teachers in the state are living in poverty.

“We have to have the guts to say what needs to be said. No teacher in Illinois should live in poverty and we have thousands of them that do today,” Manar told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “There are teachers that I represent, in school districts I represent, that live under the federal poverty level that have been teaching for years that have master’s degrees.”

Manar calls the shortage of teachers in the state a full-blown crisis. His bill, SB 2892, has cleared a senate committee and will now move to the full senate.