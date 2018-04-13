Dog saved in Mattoon house fire response

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters say they stopped a Friday fire coming from a Mattoon house.

Crews say they arrived just after 2 p.m. at 1113 Annis Avenue to find smoke coming from the building. Firefighters went into the house and contained the fire to a hallway bathroom. The fire left behind smoke damage throughout the house.

Firefighters rescued a dog from the house. They say the animal is expected to recover.

Investigators are working to find out what caused the fire.

Charleston’s fire department, Mattoon police and Ameren Illinois helped at the scene. Crews left the area just after 4:30 p.m.