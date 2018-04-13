WAND News garners Lisagor, AP & Silver Dome nominations

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The WAND News I-TEAM has received 7 award nominations for its reporting on stories impacting central Illinois.

Among those being recognized are I-TEAM reporter Doug Wolfe, Investigative Producer Morgan Schaab and photographers Andy Barker and Steve Nichols.

The I-TEAM has been named a finalist for the Chicago Headline Club Peter Lisagor awards in the following categories:

Best In-Depth News Story or Series: “The Hidden Cost of Prescription Drugs.”Doug Wolfe, Andy Barker & Steve Nichols.

Best Health of Science Reporting: “E-Hell – Birth Control Nightmares.”Doug Wolfe, Morgan Schaab & Andy Barker.

Best Specialty/Business/Consumer News - Feature or Series: “The Missing Infrastructure Link – Locks & Dams.” Doug Wolfe and Andy Barker.

Best Specialty/Environment News: “Pillsbury Mills – Superfund Shortfall.” Doug Wolfe, Andy Barker.

Best News Specialty/Politics/Government News: “The Great Paper Shuffle – Questionable State Leases.” Doug Wolfe, Andy Barker.

The I-TEAM story, “Pillsbury Mills – Superfund Shortfall,” has also been nominated for an Illinois Associated Press (AP) Broadcasters Association award and an Illinois Broadcasters Association (IBA) Silver Dome award.

(Photo: Pillsbury Mills in Springfield, Illinois. Our stories on money issues with this EPA Superfund project earned WAND News 3 award nominations.)