Deputies: Former superintendent sent sexual photos of woman to board

DEKALB, Ill. (WAND) – A former superintendent is charged with sending sexual photos to school board members.

Deputies arrested Douglas Moeller, 60, at his home on Wednesday. The say the arrest came months after an investigation into the man began.

A press release from DeKalb County law enforcement says two members of the DeKalb School District board received photos of a woman involved in sexual act in messages from an unknown number. The woman was a worker in the school district.

When deputies traced that number, they found a former student of Moeller’s bought the phone in South Elgin. The release says Moeller told that person to buy the phone in order to make sure it couldn’t be tracked back to him. Deputies say Moeller gave the student money for the purchase.

The investigation ended with Moeller’s arrest. His bond is set at $10,000 in DeKalb County.

He’s facing a Class 4 felony charge for non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images.