K2 death suspect learns bond amount

PEKIN, Ill. (WAND) – A man accused of selling drugs that led to a man’s death had his bond set Friday.

WEEK reports the bond amount for Lonnie Smith, 46, will be $100,000 with 10 percent needed for release. Police say he sold K2 to Anthony Phillips, who later died, in Tazewell County. Smith faces a drug-induced homicide charge, along with a charge for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Documents obtained by the station say Smith told police he sold K2. They say police searched a Casey’s dumpster Smith told them about and seized 3,500 packets of the drug. That amount carries a $70,000 value.

Police say they tested the packets and discovered the presence of FUB-AMB, a substance that The New York Times says has a potence 85 times higher than marijuana.

Rachel Spires, 30, and Richard Booth, 26, face aggravated battery and delivery or possession with intent to deliver charges in the same case. Police say they also sold synthetic cannabinoids.

Synthetic cannabinoids, and specifically K2, is known to cause severe bleeding in people and possibly death.

Smith could face up to 30 years in prison if he’s found guilty.