Elementary chess players ready to play for glory

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Elementary school chess players will get the chance to compete at a national level.

The Decatur South Shores Superstar Chess Club, which only just started in August of 2017, is going to the elementary chess national championship. That event is scheduled to take place from May 11 to May 13 in Nashville, Tenn.

Decatur Public Schools social worker Joshua Fazekas runs the club. He says his students are as prepared as anyone.

“They have chess homework,” he said. “There are quarterly examinations (that) they get graded on, so I grade their work. When you go out of state, when you go to weekend tournaments and you have all these people that sponsor you, that’s the reward in itself.”

Five students are set to compete in the national event.