New tradition begins at Skywalker all-star night

DECATUR -- It was a night celebrating the past, present and future of Central Illinois basketball on Friday at the Skywalker Sports Complex in the Soy City.



Gym owner Rodney Walker hosted the first-ever Decatur area all-star evening, which featured 3-point contests, boys and girls games, plus a dunk contest. Players made their way to Eldorado St. from all over the area -- Chatham to Cumberland, Bloomington to Pana, Taylorville to Bethany and of course a heavy dose of players from Decatur.



The evening served as a celebration of the sport's history in the Soy City, with coaches like Lewis Jackson, Jarod Oldham and West Dawson serving as coaches and countless Decatur greats lining the court. Click the video for highlights from the evening!