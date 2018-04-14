Honoring Mark Tupper

Tune in to this special edition of Tupper's Take, in which the Fighting Illini athletic department honors Mark Tupper after his announcement that he's retiring as executive sports editor of the Herald & Review after 44 years at the newspaper. He shares his plans to continue covering the Illini, plus he discusses Illinois' six-member recruiting class now that it's finalized.



How have the Illini added size to the lineup? What does Brad Underwood have to say about class balance in recruiting? Plus Gordon Voit surprises Mark with a video that captures Mark's legacy in Central Illinois.



VIDEO: Tupper's Take April 13th, 2018