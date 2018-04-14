Registration opens up for Decatur Public Schools

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - It's time to start thinking about the 20-18-2019 school year.

Decatur Public Schools says their registration for elementary, K-8 and middle school will start April 16th. High schools will host their own registration on May 29th. DPS 61 says parents can go to the schools to register their children.

DPS 61 says registering your children early will help the district prepare for class sizes, teachers, and class schedules.

More information is on the DP61 website.