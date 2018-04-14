I-Team: Road complaints lead to legislation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Neighbors’ concern over a stretch of Greene County road has prompted new state legislation to improve dangerous roads.

In November, the I-Team reported on calls to add safety markings on Greene County Road 10, known as the Hillview Blacktop, after a crash that killed a local man named Jason Turner. State records showed at least 30 crashes on the road since 2006. State Sen. Sam McCann (R-Plainview) attended a community meeting over the matter.

On Saturday, McCann’s office announced the Illinois Senate Transportation Committee had advanced legislation that would allow local road authorities to use state and federal funds to pay for striping projects on roads where striping did not previously exist.

“We have lots of road authorities that don’t have enough motor fuel tax funding to pay for their striping projects, yet they have state project funds or federal pass-through dollars that could be paying for the work,” said McCann in the announcement. “It just makes sense to let local road authorities work with the state to improve the safety and visibility of their roads.”

The legislation is now headed to the full chamber for a vote there.