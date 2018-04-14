Man impersonating a cop arrested for sexual assault

NILES, Ill. (WAND) - A Chicago man is in jail on charges of kidnapping a woman and attempted sexual assault.

The Daily Herald reports the incident happened April 3. A woman inside a store felt faint and took a candy bar without paying it. Janusz Kordek, who was working as a stock boy in the store followed the woman and told the woman he was a cop. He told the victim he was taking her into custody for shoplifting, he then placed the woman into his car and attempted to sexually assault her.

Kordek is being held without bond.

