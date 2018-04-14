Attorneys seek delay in bombing case

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WAND)- Federal prosecutors and defense attorneys have asked for more time to file an indictment in the case of three Illinois men accused of bombing a Minnesota mosque.

Federal authorities allege Michael McWhorter, Joseph Morris and Michael Hari, all of Ford County, bombed the Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center in August 2017. The three men are now being held in Illinois and have been charged with possession of a machine gun.

In a joint motion filed in Minnesota Friday, the U.S. Attorney and attorneys for all three men asked for a sixty day extension of time to file an indictment in the bombing case. The motion cited the distance between the attorneys and the men they represented, along with the complexity of the case.