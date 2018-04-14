Volunteers pack thousands of meals

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Hundreds of volunteers assembled ready-to-boil meals at Memorial Stadium Saturday.

The effort was part of the sixth annual Community and Campus Day of Service at the University of Illinois. In all, organizers planned to pack 151,000 meals, 1,000 for each year since the university began.

“The best part, I guess, is just seeing how excited people are to volunteer,” said Sam Okrent of the group Illini Fighting Hunger. “You look around, people smiling, having fun, it doesn't seem like a chore, it doesn't seem like service, it just seems like people are here doing what they like to do."

Organizers planned to deliver the meals to local food banks and food pantries.