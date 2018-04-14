Smoke alarm blitz honors fire victim

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Volunteers fanned out through parts of Champaign Saturday as part of a smoke alarm blitz.

Teams knocked on doors, offered to check smoke alarms and installed new ones when needed.

The blitz was the second held in honor of Christian Sheehan, a 23-year-old killed in a 2016 fire.

“I love this day, not just because I know we’re making some good out of bad, but also just to see all his friends and to hear his name a million times today,” said Christian’s mom Joy Sheehan. “The kids who walk up that were so close to him, that feels like the closest I can be with Christian is when they’re all around.”

Joy said firefighters and others seldom receive the recognition they deserve.

“Just the support of the city leaders, the firefighters, Parkland College, Champaign Park District, it’s been overwhelming for us to feel the love and support of this community,” Joy said.

Volunteers also discussed fire safety with those they visited. In all, organizers planned to reach more than 300 homes.