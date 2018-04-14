Previously convicted murderer faces assault charges

Previously convicted murderer faces assault chargesPosted: Updated:
Police: 'Dark web' card numbers used to buy appliances
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they arrested people who spent thousands of dollars with stolen credit card numbers.
Deputies: Former superintendent sent sexual photos of woman to board
DEKALB, Ill. (WAND) – A superintendent is charged with sending sexual photos to school board members.
K2 death suspect learns bond amount
PEKIN, Ill. (WAND) – A man accused of selling drugs that led to a man’s death had his bond set Friday.
Teen shooting suspect to face adult charges
FARMER CITY, Ill. (WAND) – A teen suspect in a recent shooting will be tried as an adult.
Cockroaches, mouse feces found in shut down restaurant
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur restaurant is closed after a health inspection found several violations.
The Impossible Slider Debuts at White Castle®
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 12, 2018--The Impossible Slider will make its fast-food debut today at White Castle.
Storm system spawns tornado in Arkansas, blizzards in Plains
MINNEAPOLIS (WAND) — A potent spring storm system that's expected to persist through the weekend raked across the Midwest, spawning at least one tornado in Arkansas as blizzard conditions blanketed much of the Northern Plains.
Dispatch center's emergency work wins Spirit of Central Illinois
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)-- This week is National Safety Telecommunication Week, and WAND News decided to honor the people working at the Central Illinois Regional Dispatch Center.
4 injured, 1 air-lifted in Logan Co. crash
LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Four people were injured, including one person who had to be air-lifted after a crash in Logan County.
Elementary chess players ready to play for glory
Police: 'Violent' shove caused skull fracture
