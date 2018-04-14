Viral Starbucks arrest causes controversy

PHILADELPHIA. (WAND) - Two African American men were arrested on Saturday while waiting for a friend to meet them at Starbucks. The two individuals were asked for the bathroom key to use the bathroom but were denied access because they did not make a purchase while there.

While the men were waiting an employee contacted the police leading to the men being arrested as their friend arrived.

The incident was caught on camera and has now gone viral. Many people are arguing the arrest was racially driven, while the police chief said his officers did nothing wrong.