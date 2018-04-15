Saturday night shooting leaves one man in the hospital

DECATUR, Il. (WAND)- One man is in the hospital after being shot in Decatur Saturday night.

Decatur police say they were called to the 10000 block of East Elmhurst Ave, after residents in the area heard shots fired.

Just after that report came in, another officer was alerted by Decatur Memorial hospital that a man came in with a gunshot wound to the chest. His injury was determined to be non life threatening, according to Decatur police.

The victim is said to be a 47 year old male, and police say he was shot in the intersection of Illinois street and Garfield avenue.

The victim is believed to be in stable condition.

As of now police have made no arrests and are not releasing any information about suspects.

The shooting is still under investigation. We will update this story as more details become available.