The Salvation Army is teaming up with Marquis to start fundraising season early

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Tis almost halfway to the season of giving but the salvation army is getting a head start for fundraising. Marquis beverage is helping the salvation army with it's Red Kettle Blend.

The Red Kettle Blend is sold for ten dollars a bag and a portion of the proceeds goes to the Decatur Salvation Army. You can buy the blend at the Marquis Beverage Storefront.