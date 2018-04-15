Illinoisan of the Day nominations are now being accepted for the Illinois State Fair

Illinoisan of the Day nominations are now being accepted for the Illinois State FairPosted: Updated:
Saturday night shooting leaves one man in the hospital
DECATUR, Il. (WAND)- One man is in the hospital after being shot in Decatur Saturday night. Decatur police say they were called to the 10000 block of East Elmhurst Ave, after residents in the area heard shots fired. Just after that report came in, another officer was alerted by Decatur Memorial hospital that a man came in with a gunshot wound to the chest. His injury was determined to be non life threatening, according to Decatur police. The victim is sa...
Police: 'Dark web' card numbers used to buy appliances
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they arrested people who spent thousands of dollars with stolen credit card numbers.
Gay rights lawyer dies from self-immolation in a protest
From the Associated Press: NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer who burned himself to death in a grisly protest against ecological destruction was a nationally known gay rights advocate and lead attorney in a famous case involving transgender murder victim Brandon Teena.
Spring storm keeps central US in icy grip, hampering travel
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hundreds of flights have been canceled and roadways are treacherous in several Midwestern states as a deadly storm system stretching from Gulf Coast to Great Lakes rolls across the central U.S., bringing heavy snow, strong winds, rain and hail.
Viral Starbucks arrest causes controversy
PHILADELPHIA. (WAND) - Two African American men were arrested on Saturday while waiting for a friend to meet them at Starbucks.
Previously convicted murderer faces assault charges
From the News-Gazette URBANA — An Urbana man with a murder conviction in his past is being held on $500,000 bond for allegedly shooting and robbing a man during a drug deal.
WAND Interactive Radar
Dog saved in Mattoon house fire response
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters say they stopped a Friday fire coming from a Mattoon house.
Man impersonating a cop arrested for sexual assault
NILES, Ill. (WAND) - A Chicago man is in jail on charges of kidnapping a woman and attempted sexual assault.
Wisconsin professor says firing shows anti-conservative bias
MILWAUKEE (WAND) — A dispute between a conservative professor and the university that fired him is going before the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which will hear arguments this week on whether the firing was the result of a provocative blog post or his conduct.
Sunday Morning Forecast
Saturday Morning Forecast
Deputies: Former superintendent sent sexual photos of woman to board
Decatur Police investigating a Saturday night murder
Cockroaches, mouse feces found in shut down restaurant
Teen shooting suspect to face adult charges
K2 death suspect learns bond amount
Police: 'Violent' shove caused skull fracture
Effingham County seeks to create sanctuary for 2nd Amendment
Police: Man stabbed woman through car window
