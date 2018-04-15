Illinoisan of the Day nominations are now being accepted for the Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The nomination period is open for the Illinoisan of the day honor at this year's Illinois state fair. Nominees must be at least 25 years old, be affiliated with Illinois state or county fairs or agricultural groups and they must have a strong history of volunteerism and community service. The Illinois state fair runs from Aug. 9-19.

The deadline for nominations is June 25.

Nomination forms can be requested by calling the Museum Foundation at (217) 725-8047 or downloaded by visiting the museum foundation website, www.statefairmuseum.org.