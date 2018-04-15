Mark Smith headed to Missouri

Posted:
Illinois freshman Mark Smith prepares for tipoff at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich., where he could have been wearing a green and white jersey had he chosen to play for Michigan State. Illinois freshman Mark Smith prepares for tipoff at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich., where he could have been wearing a green and white jersey had he chosen to play for Michigan State.

CHAMPAIGN -- Mark Smith is planning to transfer to Missouri - he announced via Twitter late Saturday.

Smith will have three years of eligibility remaining, after spending just one at Illinois.

The 2017 Mr. Basketball winner, a four-star recruit out of Edwardsville, averaged just 5.8 points per game last season.

Smith will join former Illini commits Javon Pickett and Jeremiah Tilmon at Missouri.

