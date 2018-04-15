Mark Smith headed to Missouri

Illinois freshman Mark Smith prepares for tipoff at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich., where he could have been wearing a green and white jersey had he chosen to play for Michigan State.

CHAMPAIGN -- Mark Smith is planning to transfer to Missouri - he announced via Twitter late Saturday.

Smith will have three years of eligibility remaining, after spending just one at Illinois.

The 2017 Mr. Basketball winner, a four-star recruit out of Edwardsville, averaged just 5.8 points per game last season.

Smith will join former Illini commits Javon Pickett and Jeremiah Tilmon at Missouri.