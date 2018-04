CHAMPAIGN -- Illini junior Bren Spillane is putting together one of the best seasons in program history.

The Wheeling native is hitting .457, with 14 homeruns, 43 RBI's, 15 doubles, 12 stolen bases, and 34 runs scored.

He was named Midseason National Player of the Year by D1Baseball.com and Perfect Game/Rawlings.

Spillane joins Noah Newman one on one for a conversation about his historic season - click the video above to watch!