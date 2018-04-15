French visitor seeks Strasburgs

STRASBURG, Ill. (WAND)- By Sunday morning, Jean-Yves Bart was already on familiar terms with the staff at the Marathon here.

Bart, a translator by trade, is spending a few days here on a cross-country journey through the United States.

“People go out of their way to show me around,” Bart said. “It’s been great.”

Bart lives in Strasbourg, France. A few years ago, he learned of Strasburg, Colorado.

“I went there in 2015, and then I decided to take this Strasburg thing to its logical conclusion and visit all 16 of them in the world,” Bart said.

Strasburg Illinois is Bart’s sixth Strasburg.

He’s already gotten to know a few people in town, and he planned to visit one of the community’s Sunday church services before being blocked by a train on the way.

Sunday afternoon, he met with others at the community building here.

“It’s been really interesting,” Bart said. “It’s been all places I would never have been to otherwise, in most cases very small towns in the U.S. and in Canada.

Bart, a photographer, eventually plans to put his travels into a book. In the meantime, you can see photos from his travels here.