I-55 lane closures announced for bridge construction

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Lane closures will start Monday and go through August for bridge construction carrying the Interstate 55 Business Loop over the Sangamon River.

Bridge deck overlays will be constructed and guardrails. There will also be paving improvements.

One lane will be closed in each direction. Lanes that are open will have width restrictions.

The Illinois Department of Transportation encourages motorists to use extra caution while traveling in work zones.

For more details on the construction, click HERE.