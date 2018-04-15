State police urge motorcyclists to ride safely

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police and the Illinois Department of Transportation are encouraging motorcyclists to ride safely as warmer weather arrives.

The annual "Ride Smart" campaign urges riders to take precautionary measures and get safety inspections on their bikes and equipment.

To ride legally in the state of Illinois, riders need a valid driver's license with a motorcycle endorsement. Graduates of an IDOT training course get a completion card that waves the M-Class testing requirement. You must be 18 or older to take that course.

Riders are encouraged to wear high-visibility clothing, eye protection, gloves, jackets, pants, boots, and helmets that are approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

IDOT offers free motorcycle training to licensed state residents. For more information about the Cycle Rider Safety Training Program, click HERE.