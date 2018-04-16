Macon County Deputy recovering after on-duty crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Two people are recovering, including a Macon County Sheriff's Deputy, after a two-vehicle crash Sunday night.

The Decatur Police Department tells WAND News it happened just after 10:30 p.m. The Macon County Sheriff's vehicle and another car crashed at the intersection of Mound and Route 48.

Both drivers received medical care but are expected to be OK, and have non-life threatening injuries.

Decatur Police are investigating the crash.