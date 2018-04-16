Yet another cool week to slow start of planting

(WAND) -- Winter will fail to surrender to spring for another week meaning another cool stretch is ahead for central Illinois.

Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says the warmest day of the week will be Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid 60s. The average high this time of year is in the upper 60s. He says the rest of the week will generally be spent in the 50s with overnight lows in the 30s.

Dave Brown, WAND's ag expert, tells us the cooler air will limit how much fields will dry up from the excess rains in weeks past. He says farmers would like to have corn in the ground by the end of the month. As soon as fields dry, which is possible in the next two weeks, Brown says planters will be going strong, even if it is still a bit cool.

According to Brown, sub-soil moisture is in excellent condition for the area. Del Rosso says not much rain is expected in the coming week. Only a stray shower is possible Wednesday, then again over the weekend with amounts staying less than 0.20", even if a field catches a quick shower.