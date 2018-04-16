Salad recalled for possible E. Coli contamination

(WAND) - Freshway Foods is recalling some salad sold at Schnucks stores.

Lettuce could be contaminated with E. Coli.

There has been a multistate outbreak of E. Coli with the infections linked to chopped romaine lettuce.

Freshway Foods has now recalled select chopped romaine lettuce sold at Schnucks Delis and salad bars.

Schnucks customers are urged to check for the following:

Any product from the self-service salad bar containing romaine lettuce

Any of the following salads from the self-service deli/prepared foods area:

Apple Walnut Salad

Greek Salad

Cobb Salad

Tossed Garden Salad

Customers can return unused product to their nearest store for a full refund.

If you have questions regarding the recall, call the Schnucks Consumer Affairs department at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.