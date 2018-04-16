Today is National Stress Awareness Day

(WAND) - April 16 is National Stress Awareness Day.

HealthSource gives suggestions for relieving stress such as exercising and taking breaks from work during the day.

20 minutes worth of physical activity has been shown to relieve stress for several hours.

Smiling, laughing, and socializing with friends and family are also good stress relievers.

HealthSource also recommends addressing back, neck, head pain, by getting good sleep, taking medication if necessary, or investing in massage.

Drinking water is also crucial to keeping stress at bay.