New cafe opens at Allerton Park and Retreat Center

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - A new cafe is opening at Allerton Park and Retreat Center.

The Greenhouse Cafe opens Friday, April 20. A ribbon cutting will be held at 8:30 a.m.

The cafe is located at the visitor center, 515 Old Timber Road in Monticello.

Refreshments offered at the cafe will include coffee, sandwiches, soups, and salads.

It will be open six days a week. Those hours will vary by season. April through October, they will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 8 a.m. through 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and Sundays 8 a.m. through 4 p.m.

The cafe's renovation was funded by an estate gift from George M. Unger and donations from the Friends of Allerton.