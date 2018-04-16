Decatur police searching for Domino's armed robber

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police are still trying to find the person who robbed Domino's Pizza Sunday.

An armed robber came into the store in the 1900 block of Eldorado St. around 1 a.m. He had a handkerchief covering his face and threatened employees with a gun.

He got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as being African American in his late 20s or early 30s. He stood about 6'1" tall, weighed between 180 to 200 pounds, and was wearing dark clothing.

If you have any information, call Decatur Police.