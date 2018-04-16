2 juveniles charged with killing 5 pelicans

NEWTOWN, Ill. (WAND) - Charges have been filed against two Newton teens after shooting and killing five white pelicans at Newton Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area.

Police say the birds were found on April 3. One pelican was found wounded and taken to University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine for treatment. The pelicans had been shot near the dam on the south end of the lake, an area where they normally congregate.

Charges were filed on April 14 in Jasper County after the publics help and an investigation was conducted by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Because the offenders are juveniles the names will not be released, police said. The two male teens are charged with unlawful take of migratory waterfowl with a rifle, unlawful discharge of a firearm from a public roadway, unlawful firing of a rifle over/into waters of the state and unlawfully disturbing/harassing wild birds by the use of aid of a motor vehicle.