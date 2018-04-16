2 juveniles charged with killing 5 pelicans

2 juveniles charged with killing 5 pelicansPosted:
Macon County Deputy recovering after on-duty crash
Two people are recovering, including a Macon County Sheriff's Deputy, after a two-vehicle crash Sunday night.
Police: 'Dark web' card numbers used to buy appliances
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they arrested people who spent thousands of dollars with stolen credit card numbers.
Saturday night shooting leaves one man in the hospital
DECATUR, Il. (WAND)- One man is in the hospital after being shot in Decatur Saturday night. Decatur police say they were called to the 10000 block of East Elmhurst Ave, after residents in the area heard shots fired. Just after that report came in, another officer was alerted by Decatur Memorial hospital that a man came in with a gunshot wound to the chest. His injury was determined to be non life threatening, according to Decatur police. The victim is sa...
Gay rights lawyer dies from self-immolation in a protest
From the Associated Press: NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer who burned himself to death in a grisly protest against ecological destruction was a nationally known gay rights advocate and lead attorney in a famous case involving transgender murder victim Brandon Teena.
200 million eggs have been recalled from salmonella concerns
From the Associated Press: RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — More than 200 million eggs distributed to restaurants and grocery stores in nine states have been recalled because of bacterial contamination.
Man accused of posing as officer, attempted sexual assault
A suburban Chicago man is in jail on charges that he kidnapped a woman and attempted to sexually assault her while he posed as a police officer.
French visitor seeks Strasburgs
He's out to visit every Strasburg. Number six is in Illinois.
Mark Smith headed to Missouri
CHAMPAIGN -- Mark Smith is planning to transfer to Missouri - he announced via Twitter late Saturday. Smith will have three years of eligibility remaining, after spending just one at Illinois.
7 inmates dead, 17 injured in South Carolina prison fighting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WAND) — Seven inmates have been killed and at least 17 others seriously injured amid fighting between prisoners inside a maximum security prison in South Carolina.
This yard decoration went on the vacation of a lifetime
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wa. (WAND) - A Washington State family had a lawn ornament that was stolen… but taken on the adventure of a lifetime.
Mark Smith commits to Missouri
Monday Morning Forecast
Sunday Morning Forecast
Deputies: Former superintendent sent sexual photos of woman to board
Police: Man stabbed woman through car window
Macon County Farm Bureau weighs in on Tariff talk. Adam Brown with me.
Skywalker All-Star Night
Farmer's Forecast - April 16, 2018
Teen shooting suspect to face adult charges
