Elementary students hold "Illinois Proud Penny Drive"

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Students at Butler Elementary and other Sangamon County Schools are launching the "Illinois Proud Penny Drive" to help purchase a historic Abraham Lincoln artifact.

The artifact contains the certification of Lincoln's "good moral character" and permitted him to start his law career in Springfield.

Students are working to bring the document home for the 200th birthday of the State of Illinois.

More than 60 schools across the county are participating in the goal of raising $15,000 by April 27.

Funds will be used to purchase the Sangamon County Minute Book from July 1835 to July 1838 which contains the Lincoln documentation.

Community partners in drive include the Bank of Springfield, the Illinois Bicentennial Commission, Looking for Lincoln, Midwest Family Broadcasting, Pease's at Bunn Gourmet, and the Springfield Pepsi Bottling Company.

Those wishing to donate, can make checks payable to the "Illinois Proud Penny Drive" at any Bank of Springfield location.