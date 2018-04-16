Bloomington PD K9 retiring

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - A Bloomington Police Department K9 is retiring.

K9 Lex, a 10-year-old Belgian Malinois, has served BPD for the past eight years.

His handler is Officer Justin Shively. T

Lex is responsible for numerous apprehensions, more than $200,000 in cash seizures, and pounds of cocaine and cannabis seizures.

He will live with his handler, Shively, to enjoy his retirement.