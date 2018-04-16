1 dead in Champaign County crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly crash that took place early Monday morning.

Officers were called out to a single vehicle crash just before 9 a.m. near 2175 County Road 700E. That's in Hensley Township.

According to the coroner's office, 19-year-old Heather N. Clarke of Mahomet was pronounced dead at 8:55 a.m. at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday afternoon.