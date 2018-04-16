High foot traffic causes financial strain for park

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Traffic coming through an Illinois state park might be too much for its leaders to handle.

Starved Rock State Park Complex Superintendent Kerry Novak says the trails and facilities in the park are having a hard time supporting the number of people who visit. Over 10 million people have gone there in the last four years.

He says maintenance costs are increasing, forcing the park to spend to address needs if it wants to keep up.

Park leaders are working to find out if Illinois lawmakers can help with budget concerns. Republican Rep. Jerry Long says he feels a sense of urgency to address the problem.

The park could end up having to bump up fees or limit visitors in order to gain control of traffic.