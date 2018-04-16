Delay granted in bombing case

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WAND)- A federal judge has given prosecutors two more months to indict three men accused of bombing a Mosque in Minnesota.

Federal authorities allege Michael McWhorter, Joseph Morris and Michael Hari, all of Ford County, bombed the Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center in August 2017. The three men are now being held in Illinois and have been charged with possession of a machine gun.

On Friday, U.S. Attorneys and attorneys for the men asked a federal judge for a 60 day extension to file an indictment in the Minnesota bombing case, citing the men’s location in Illinois and the complexity of the case.

On Monday, Judge Franklin L. Noel granted the extension, giving prosecutors until June 22, 2018 to file an indictment. Initially, prosecutors had until April 25 to file an indictment.