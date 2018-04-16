Guilty plea in pizza delivery robbery

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A Decatur man has pleaded guilty to violently robbing a pizza delivery worker last fall.

Police arrested Damian Gude in 2017 on allegations he approached a delivery worker, hit the worker on the head with a stick as he looked for change, then held a knife to the worker’s throat and demanded money.

On Monday, Gude pleaded guilty to one count of Armed Robbery. Under a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped three other changes and capped Gude’s sentence at 20 years, according to online court records.

Gude is due back in court for sentencing June 28.