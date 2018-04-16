Guilty plea in pizza delivery robbery

Posted:
Damian Gude, 34 Damian Gude, 34

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A Decatur man has pleaded guilty to violently robbing a pizza delivery worker last fall.

Police arrested Damian Gude in 2017 on allegations he approached a delivery worker, hit the worker on the head with a stick as he looked for change, then held a knife to the worker’s throat and demanded money.

On Monday, Gude pleaded guilty to one count of Armed Robbery. Under a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped three other changes and capped Gude’s sentence at 20 years, according to online court records.

Gude is due back in court for sentencing June 28.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps