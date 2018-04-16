Police: Handguns displayed in attempted store robbery

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Police say men armed with guns wen into a Danville store over the weekend.

A press release from Danville officers says it happened before 4 p.m. Sunday at Tee Nails, which is located in the 2700 block of Vermilion St. Police say two masked men came in with the hoods on their dark-colored sweatshirts pulled up.

A worker at Tee Nails told police one of the men went up to the counter while the other looked around the business. They say the men left without stealing anything.

Police say the men left the scene in a southbound direction. The attempted robbery did not leave anyone injured.

Danville officers want anyone with information on the case to call them at (217)431-2250.