Troopers: Bags of pot found, seized on highway

INDIANAPOLIS (WAND) – Troopers found nearly 80 pounds of marijuana when they stopped an SUV on an Indiana interstate.

The drug bust happened at around 11 a.m. Monday on Interstate 70 in Hancock County, when troopers say they noticed a 2017 Ford Expedition weaving through traffic lanes. They say they stopped the car and found dozens of bags of pot in it.

Officers seized 78 pounds of the drug in total, an amount carrying a street value close to $250,000. Pictures show the bags stacked on top of each other in the back of the SUV.

The station says 51-year-old Colorado man Christian Elie and 42-year-old Indianapolis man Austin Johnson are behind bars and face preliminary drug-related charges. Troopers say Elie was driving the car.

Elie and Johnson are in custody in Hancock County, Ind.