CHAMPAIGN -- From the "Littyville" movement to commitments from 4/5 star prospects like Marquez Beason and Isaiah Williams, it was a spring to remember for Lovie Smith's Fighting Illini.

WAND sports caught up with former Illini Jeff Allen. The Houston Texans offensive lineman says he's encouraged by the direction of the program. Click the video above to hear from Allen, who says a winning season for Illinois would mean the world to him.