Temperatures finally cooperating for farmers

(WAND) -- With the lack of major cold spells in the last few days, the planting process has started in parts of central Illinois. Those that haven't started will be able to in the coming days as the milder air is expected to last.

Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says highs will remain in the 60s with overnight lows in the 40s. The coldest night looks to be Wednesday night with lows in the upper 30s. Ag expert Dave Brown says that will slow the germination of seeds in the ground. He says optimal conditions at this point are soil and air temperatures in the 70s.

Brown adds that rain will be the cause of any delays going forward. According to the forecast, a few showers will be possible through Tuesday, then again Friday morning. However, amounts will be light, less than 0.25". Skies will clear mid-week and over the weekend allowing sunshine to dry up the fields to make for great field operating conditions.