SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield is moving forward with a new natural gas power plant in Panwnee.

Tuesday, the council approved an agreement with the power plant company Emberclear and City Water Light and Power.

CWLP will be the water provider for the plant.

Springfield City Council already approved a $50 million tax break for the plant.

The plant is expected to bring at least 30 permanent jobs and hundreds of temporary jobs.