DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Park District's Schaub Floral Display Center is holding their annual plant sales April 27 and 28.

The sales will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.

Plants available for purchase will include annuals, perennials, succulents, and tropical plants.

This is a fundraiser benefiting the Park District's Horticulture Department which plants and maintains flower beds in public parks.

The Schaub Floral Display Center is located at 3415 E. Lost Bridge Rd.