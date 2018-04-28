Frontiersmen gather for rendezvous

BRUCE, Ill. (WAND)- A group called the Prairieland Frontiersmen carry on traditional skills at their 42nd Annual Spring Rendezvous this weekend.

The event includes muzzleloader shooting, blacksmithing and other activities.

Blacksmith Dustin Rhodes of Shobonier, who appears in the History Channel series Forged in Fire was on hand for demonstrations.

“We promote living history and trying to revive dying arts like blacksmithing, bladesmithing,” Rhodes said. “I've been doing this since I was twelve, so forging for 25 years this September. My daughter, she forges copper blades. I have several people in my shop that work with me.”

The rendezvous continues Sunday. Information on its location is here.