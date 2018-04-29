Jacksonville's Keene, Rochester's Dooley among locals headed to NFL

Click the video above to hear from former ISU Redbird Dalton Keene, who signed an undrafted free agent deal with the LA Rams.

Roughly 30% of active players in the NFL were undrafted.

Jacksonville's Dalton Keene and Rochester's Garret Dooley hope to soon be included in that group, after signing undrafted free agent deals this weekend. Keene (DL, Illinois State) is headed to the Los Angeles Rams, while Dooley (LB, Wisconsin) is Minnesota bound.

A pair of former Illini also signed undrafted free agent deals. Offensive lineman Christian DiLauro signed with the Browns, and linebacker James Crawford signed with the Ravens.

Rookie mini-camps begin in early May.