Warm start to May good for corn, bean germination

(WAND) -- The end of April and start of May will feature the warmest air so far this season.

Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says high temperatures will remain in the 70s and low 80s all week with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. This will allow soil temperatures to climb into the 70s during the day and not fall much overnight, especially with plenty of sunshine ahead.

Del Rosso says most of the rain this week will fall on Thursday with a shower or two possible as early as Wednesday evening and wrapping up by Friday morning. Amounts look to be near 1.00" which shouldn't cause many problems in the fields since they've had a chance to dry up to near-normal levels.

WAND Ag Expert David Brown says these conditions will be favorable for seed germination for both corn and soybeans planted. He says central Illinois could see some emerging corn and possibly a few soybeans coming up out of the ground as well.

While winds will be a bit breezy the next few days, Brown says those spraying weedkiller shouldn't see any major issues, but should monitor the wind.