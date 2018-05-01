Full-Time Production Assistant

WAND-TV is currently accepting applications for a Full-Time Production Assistant. Some video production and television studio experience is preferred but not required. The successful candidate will be able to work early mornings, late evenings, holidays, flexible hours and weekends.

Candidates must also be able to pass a background check and pre-employment drug screen. Send your resume to Craig Bogle, Production Supervisor, at Craig.Bogle@wandtv.com.

WAND-TV is and Equal Opportunity Employer. No phone calls please.