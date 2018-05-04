Man who was shot while running from police sentenced

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man who was shot while running from police has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Donald Redmon will serve 85 percent of that sentence on one count of being an armed habitual criminal.

He was also sentenced to 25 years for armed violence and possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.

The sentences will be served concurrently, meaning at 85 percent he will serve 17 years.

Redmon was convicted on March 13 after being charged in a May 31, 2017 traffic stop. Redmon fled on foot and was shot twice by a Decatur detective.

The detective said Redmon was carrying a gun and pointed it at him during the chase.

The Macon County State's Attorney ruled the shooting was justified after reviewing an Illinois State Police report.

At his sentencing, the prosecution showed Redmon called his girlfriend from jail and threatened to kill her.

Redmon had seven prior convictions for drugs and violent crimes and owes tens of thousands in court fines.