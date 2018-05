FORSYTH -- The Illini men's tennis program hasn't missed the NCAA tournament since 1996.

Don't bet on that streak ending, especially with talented players like Lucas Horve joining the squad.

The Forsyth native is a five-star recruit, and was the 2016 Mid-South Player of the Year.

Horve says he's ready for the transition to college, especially after training at the University of Illinois - click the video above to watch!