Kenya Ramirez joined WAND-TV in April 2018.

Kenya was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois and is excited to call Champaign her new home. She received her Bachelor’s in English and minored in writing, communication, and philosophy at Saint Xavier University in which she graduated with Summa Cume Laude. She is very excited and humbled to be a first-generation graduate. Kenya interned at WGN her last semester at SXU and it was then when she realized she wanted to work for tv news.

As a Mexican-American, Kenya is excited to research stories in the Latino community and takes big pride in her culture.

In her free time, Kenya enjoys rock climbing, running, and practicing karate. Feel free to say hi to her on the street and follow her social media accounts!

FB: Kenya.Reports

Instagram: kenyaramireztv

Twitter: kenyaramireztv